Vols Blast Six Homers To Topple Knights, 20-5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – April 16, 2024 – No. 2/3 Tennessee ran its winning streak to seven games with a 20-5 midweek victory over Bellarmine on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols started fast with seven runs in the second inning to take an early lead and went on to score in six of the eight innings they batted in, finishing with six home runs and 20 hits on the night.

Blake Burke went 2-for-2 with a grand slam in UT’s seven-run second inning, the first of his career. It was Burke’s 13th homer of the season and 43rd of his career, putting him back in the lead for career home runs at Tennessee, one ahead of Christian Moore .

Burke’s single in the first inning also extended his hitting streak to 27 straight games, tying Condredge Holloway’s 49-year old program record that was set back in 1975.

Reese Chapman also had a big night at the dish, recording his first multi-homer game while driving in three runs and scoring three of his own.

Kavares Tears , Charlie Taylor and Colby Backus also went deep for the Big Orange in the win as the Vols tied their single-season high with six long balls, marking the fourth time this year they’ve accomplished the feat.

Seven different players recorded multiple hits for UT, led by Ariel Antigua’s career-high three base knocks, while 10 separate Vols drove in at least one run.

Source: UT Sports

