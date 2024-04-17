Belmont Softball Earns Fifth-Straight Series Win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Belmont University Softball Program (27-12, 13-5 MVC) took their fifth consecutive series win in match up versus Murray State (19-24, 7-11 MVC). The Bruins finished the series on top 2-1.

Game 1 (0-2)

Belmont has been red hot on offense as of late. However, the Bruins struggled to keep the bats rolling in game one of the doubleheader only recording three hits.

Game 2 (2-0)

The Bruins were able to reset and come out strong in game two. Emma Barnes walked followed by a single from Grace Gressly to put runners on first and second. Ledbetter was then walked loading the bases with Bruins. Catcher Brenna Blume entered the batter’s box and recorded an RBI sacrifice fly to give Belmont their first run of the day. Murray State was able to add a couple hits, but Maya Johnson and the Bruin defense secured three outs before the Racers could reach home.

Source: Belmont

