Smyrna Restaurant Manager Arrested for Violating the Sex Offender Registry

April 16, 2024 – On 4/12/2025, Edwardo Rodriguez was arrested for violating the sex offender registry. Rodriguez is a manager of a restaurant in Smyrna.

After receiving information earlier in the week about Rodriguez having direct supervision over minor employees of the business, along with allegations of inappropriate behavior towards minor employees, the Smyrna Police Department launched an immediate investigation into these allegations.

Rodriguez is a known violent sex offender and is currently on the Sex Offender Registry.

Additionally, Rodriguez is on probation with TDOC for the charges relating to him being on the Sex Offender Registry. Through SPD’s investigation, it was learned that Rodriguez is a manager at the Smyrna restaurant and the business’s other locations, putting him in direct and unsupervised contact with minors.

On Friday, April 12th, SPD Detectives observed Rodriguez and a fifteen (15) year old female employee get into Rodriguez’s vehicle together at the restaurant after closing.

Subsequently, Rodriguez was arrested for violating his Sex Offender Registry restrictions.

Rodriguez later posted a $25,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Source: Smyrna Police Department