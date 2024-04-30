VFL Jordan Beck Called Up By Rockies

DENVER – VFL Jordan Beck was officially called up to join the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday and will join the club for their road series at Miami, which is set to begin on Tuesday evening at LoanDepot Park.

Beck’s initial appearance with the team will mark his first at the Major League level, making him the second former Vol this season to make their MLB debut, joining former teammate Trey Lipscomb (Washington Nationals). He is also the fifth UT player in the Tony Vitello era to make it to The Show, joining Garrett Crochet (2020), Ben Joyce (2023), Andre Lipcius (2023) and Lipscomb (2024).

After being named the 2024 Abby Greer Award winner as the Rockies’ Spring Training MVP, Beck has gotten off to a red-hot start to the year in Triple-A Albuquerque, batting .307 with a team-high 10 doubles and 28 RBIs to go along with five home runs in 25 games played.

The Hazel Green, Alabama, native, is rated as the organization’s No. 4 prospect and the No. 73 overall prospect in Major League Baseball.

Beck was selected by the Rockies with the 38th overall pick in the first round (Competitive Balance Round A) of the 2022 MLB Draft after an impressive three-year stint in Knoxville that saw him blast 33 homers and drive in 125 runs over his final two seasons in Orange and White.

Full Story: UT Sports

