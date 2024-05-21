Top 5 Stories From May 21, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 21, 2024
Our latest Food Battle highlights the Best BBQ in Rutherford County. Read more
A tense situation with a man barricaded inside a home for nearly four hours ended peacefully with Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Special Operations Unit (SOU) deploying tear gas. Read more
The son of Rutherford County Schools Director Jimmy Sullivan passed away over the weekend. Read more
The company stated over the weekend that they have experienced an unprecedented situation at their Henpeck substation, with snakes climbing structures. Read more
Columbia State Community College is mourning the loss of Clifford Gordon, associate professor of art, who was involved in a tragic accident while on a TnCIS study abroad trip in Brazil. Read more
