Top 5 Stories From May 21, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
177

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 21, 2024

1Food Battle – Best BBQ in Rutherford County

best bbq in rutherford

Our latest Food Battle highlights the Best BBQ in Rutherford County. Read more

2Man Surrenders After Holdup Inside a Home for Hours

Photo from Murfreesboro Police Department

A tense situation with a man barricaded inside a home for nearly four hours ended peacefully with Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Special Operations Unit (SOU) deploying tear gas. Read more

3Asher Sullivan, Son of Rutherford County Schools Director, Passes Away

The son of Rutherford County Schools Director Jimmy Sullivan passed away over the weekend. Read more

4Snakes Cause Power Outages for Middle Tennessee Electric Customers

The company stated over the weekend that they have experienced an unprecedented situation at their Henpeck substation, with snakes climbing structures. Read more

5Columbia State Professor Found Dead After Brazil Accident

Clifford Gordon (Columbia State Community College)
Clifford Gordon (Columbia State Community College)

Columbia State Community College is mourning the loss of Clifford Gordon, associate professor of art, who was involved in a tragic accident while on a TnCIS study abroad trip in Brazil. Read more

