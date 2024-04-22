Everything New Coming to Hulu May 2024

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is everything coming to Hulu in May 2024.
May 1
Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: Complete Season 3
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 | 2021
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (DUBBED)
Shardlake: Complete Season 1
Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20
Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21
Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22
The Beach | 2000
Big | 1988
Big Daddy | 1999
Black Hawk Down | 2001
The Bounty Hunter | 2010
Cast Away | 2000
The Chronicles of Riddick | 2004
Come See The Paradise | 1990
The Darjeeling Limited | 2007
The Divergent Series: Insurgent | 2015
The Divergent Series: Allegiant | 2016
Elvis | 2022
Fantastic Mr. Fox | 2009
Free State of Jones | 2016
Good Boys | 2019
The Joy Luck Club | 1993
The King’s Man | 2021
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou | 2004
Love, Gilda | 2018
The Mask | 1994
Meet the Spartans | 2008
Mr. Turner | 2014
Money Monster | 2016
My Name Is Khan | 2010
The Negotiator | 1998
Night School | 2018
Ocean’s 8 | 2018
Once | 2007
Once Upon a Time in America | 1984
Rushmore | 1999
The Royal Tenenbaums | 2001
The Rundown | 2003
School For Scoundrels | 2006
Sideways | 2004
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion | 2006
That Thing You Do! | 1996
Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021
Walk The Line | 2005
The Wedding Ringer | 2015
White Chicks | 2004
White House Down | 2013
13 Going On 30 | 2004
300 | 2007
May 2
The Contestant: Documentary Premiere
Jeopardy! Masters: Season 2 Premiere
Customer Wars: Complete Season 2
The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 3
Bad Reputation | 2018
Mad Money | 2008
May 3
Prom Dates | 2024
Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere
The Flood | 2023
3 Days in Malay | 2023
Die Hard | 1988
Die Hard 2 | 1990
Die Hard With A Vengeance | 1995
A Good Day To Die Hard | 2013
Live Free Or Die Hard | 2007
May 4
12 Hour Shift | 2020
May 5
Bad Boys for Life | 2020
May 6
Reminiscence | 2021
May 7
Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story: Special Premiere
May 8
In Limbo: Complete Season 1
Bloodshot | 2020
May 9
Black Twitter: A People’s History: Complete Docuseries
Kings of BBQ: Complete Season 1
The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition: Complete Season 1
Stove Tots: Complete Season 1
Witness to Murder: Digital Evidence: Complete Season 1
May 10
Past Lies: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Biosphere | 2022
Wanted Man | 2024
Eileen | 2023
May 12
Where the Crawdads Sing | 2022
May 14
The Killing Kind: Complete Season 1
May 15
Uncle Samsik: Complete Season 1
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 5, 12 and 13
Extreme Homes: Complete Season 4
Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 1
Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 5
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 6
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 7
My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 6
Naked and Afraid : Complete Season 12, 14 and 15
NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Season 4
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 8
Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1
Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 8
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 and 24
Tanked: Complete Season 1
Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1
1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 4
I Am Not Your Negro | 2016
My Scientology Movie | 2015
May 16
Royal Rules of Ohio: Season 1 Premiere
Living Smaller: Complete Season 1
Women on Death Row: Complete Season 1
Paddington | 2015
May 17
Birth/Rebirth | 2023
He Went That Way | 2023
The Sweet East | 2023
May 22
Chief Detective 1958: Complete Season 1
May 23
The Kardashians: Season 5 Premiere
Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars Season 2 Premiere
The Ape Star | 2021
The Seeding | 2023
May 24
Ferrari | 2023
Sentinel | 2024
May 27
Fantasy Island | 2020
May 28
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Complete Season 4
May 29
Camden: Complete Season 1
Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country: Doc-Style Special Premiere
Beat Shazam: Season 7 Premiere
The Quiz With Balls: Complete Season 1
May 30
MasterChef: Season 14 Premiere
The Promised Land | 2023
May 31
Sympathy for the Devil | 2023
T.I.M. | 2023