2024 Draft Preview: Titans Hold Seven Total Selections

NASHVILLE — The Titans are scheduled to have the seventh overall selection and seven total picks in the 89th Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting, which will be held next week in Detroit, Mich.

The draft opens with the first round on Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. CDT. Rounds 2 and 3 are set for the following evening, beginning at 6 p.m. CDT, and the process concludes with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m. CDT.

The draft will take place in the downtown Detroit area surrounding the award-winning Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Thirteen prospects are scheduled to attend the draft in person and will be greeted on the main stage by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Fans interested in attending the festivities can find more information at NFL.com/DraftAccess.

Meanwhile, Titans personnel involved in the selection process, including executive vice president/general manager Ran Carthon, head coach Brian Callahan, president of football operations Chad Brinker and the team’s player personnel staff, will be situated in the C.O. Brocato Draft Room at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in MetroCenter, just north of downtown Nashville.

DRAFT BROADCASTS

All three days of the 2024 NFL Draft will be televised on NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ABC, including Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN News 2. For the 18th year, NFL Network will provide live on-location coverage. NFL Media—comprised of NFL Network, NFL Films, NFL.com, NFL+, the NFL App, NFL RedZone and free-ad supported television streaming service NFL Channel—will feature more than 60 original hours of Draft Week coverage beginning Sunday, April 21. On Thursday and Friday, ESPN and ABC will have two distinct draft telecasts, offering viewers multiple ways to consume the event. On Saturday, ABC will simulcast ESPN’s presentation. The draft will be streamed live via NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (phone, PC, tablet and connected TVs). Restrictions may apply. Titans Radio, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry draft programming across the Mid-South with a team that includes Mike Keith, Dave McGinnis, Ramon Foster, Amie Wells and Rhett Bryan. Titans Radio’s broadcast includes Thursday coverage from 6-10 p.m. CDT, Friday coverage from 6-9 p.m. CDT, and Saturday coverage from 4-6 p.m. CDT. National radio coverage will be provided by SiriusXM NFL Radio, Westwood One and ESPN Radio. Senior writer/editor Jim Wyatt will lead the draft coverage at TennesseeTitans.com, which will feature interviews, videos, press conferences and more, updated continuously on the web, at the Titans mobile app and on all official team social channels. Full Story: TennesseeTitans.com