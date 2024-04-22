Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for April 21 through April 27

Beasie Rd Extension (River Rock Blvd just north of Racquet Club Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday Through Friday: Riverrock Blvd will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation intermittently at Beasie Rd for roadway widening work. Road and bridge construction work over Stones River Greenway continues. The greenway trail will be closed around the existing Beasie Rd area until further notice due to bridge construction work over the greenway trail. There will be no through trail access between the Old Fort Park and Cason Trailhead. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Electric Pole and Overhead Line Installation Work (Searcy St and Tune Ave)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Thursday: Middle Tennessee Electric crews will be installing electric poles and lines at Searcy St and Tune Ave. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Overhead Electric Line Installation Work (Kingwood Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Thursday: Middle Tennessee Electric crews will be installing electric lines along Kingwood Dr. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Overhead Electric Line Installation Work (Veals Rd between Bradyville Pike and Double Springs Rd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Thursday: Middle Tennessee Electric service crews will be installing electric lines along Veals Rd between Bradyville Pike and Double Springs Rd. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Water Resource Department Sanitary Sewer Installation Work (Cason Ln just south of New Salem Hwy)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: City Water Resource Department contractor will be installing sanitary sewer line across Cason Ln just south of New Salem Hwy. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Bradyville Pike Utility Installation Work (just east of Parkview Terrace)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for a private development will be performing utility installation work across Bradyville Pike just east of Parkview Terrace. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Manson Pike Roadway Widening Work (between John Lee Ln and I-840)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for a private development will be installing turn lanes and curb and gutter along Manson Pike. There will be lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Eastbound Medical Center Pkwy between Honeylocust Ln and Robert Rose Dr (roadway widening work)

2. Halls Hill Pike between Rutherford Blvd and east City Limits (paving, pavement markings work)

3. Breckenridge Dr and Battleground Dr (milling work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

Survey – Drainage

• Daily, 9 AM – 3 PM., excluding weekends, there will be intermittent inside/outside shoulder closures on I-24 eastbound and westbound for survey work from MM 67.0 to MM 75.5. Traffic control will consist of an attenuator truck and will be provided by Superior Traffic Control (MM67 – 75)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

Milling and Paving

• 4/23, 8 PM – 5 AM., The i-24 Exit 80 on-ramp will be closed for milling and paving operations

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• 9 AM-3 PM: There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.