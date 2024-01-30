Zeigler Named to Bob Cousy PG of the Year Midseason Top 10 List

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. January 29, 2024 – Zakai Zeigler of the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team is a member of the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Midseason Top 10 List, as announced Monday afternoon by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Named after Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor, now in its 21st year, recognizes the top point guard in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the list of 10 candidates.

Joining Zeigler on the list are Max Abmas (Texas), Boo Buie (Northwestern), Dajuan Harris Jr. (Kansas), Tyler Kolek (Marquette), Tristen Newton (Connecticut), Jahvon Quinerly (Memphis), Jamal Shead (Houston), Isaiah Stevens (Colorado State) and Wade Taylor IV (Texas A&M).

A junior guard for the Volunteers, Zeigler is averaging 10.2 points, 5.1 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this season, while shooting 34.0 percent from 3-point range. In SEC play, his averages stand at 14.3 points and 6.3 assists per contest. The Long Island, N.Y., native has scored in double figures seven times in the last nine games, including a career-best 26-point performance Jan. 10 at Mississippi State.

Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, will open Friday and fans can vote for their favorite players. The top player selections from the fan vote will get an additional vote towards making the next round.

This list will be narrowed down to five in late February. The finalists will be selected in late March and presented to Bob Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

The winner of the 2024 Bob Cousy Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard), Julius Erving Award (Small Forward), Karl Malone (Power Forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five

For more information on the 2024 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com, as well as follow @hoophallu and #CousyAward on Twitter and Instagram.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News