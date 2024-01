Tennessee Fire Marshal’s Office Announces $3 Million Grant Program for Tennessee Rescue Squads

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) proudly announce that applications will be accepted starting Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, from rescue squads for $3 million in grants through the newly created Rescue Squad Grant Program.

In 2022, Governor Bill Lee and the General Assembly approved the funding of this program for the purchase of lifesaving equipment by Tennessee rescue squads. Grant awards may be used to purchase equipment for incident response and to protect the lives of squad members. Last year, the program provided $2 million in grants to applicants.

“This valuable program will help provide resources to Tennessee’s rescue squads while fulfilling Governor Lee’s vision of strengthening Tennessee’s rural communities,” said Tennessee State Fire Marshal and TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence.

“The men and women who serve Tennessee communities in rescue squads embody the Volunteer State’s spirit at its finest,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Gary Farley. “It is a priority of our team to provide them with a way to acquire reliable and effective equipment to serve their communities in much the same way that the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program assists Tennessee’s volunteer fire departments.”

Eligible rescue squads must have an active registration with the Secretary of State and be recognized by a local government to provide rescue squad services. There are over 90 rescue squads across the state that provide a range of specialized services including extrication, structural collapse response, and swift water rescue.

Applications received during the submission period will be scored internally and submitted to a seven-member committee who will oversee the award selection. The committee is composed of six members from the Tennessee Rescue Squad Association and TDCI’s Assistant Commissioner of Fire Prevention.

Applicants should remember the following important dates:

An informational webinar for applicants will be held Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 6:00 p.m. CT.

The SFMO will provide grant assistance to applicants through Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Deadline for applications is Thursday, Feb. 8 at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Grant awards will be announced Friday, March 8.

Applicants with questions about the grant process should contact Director of Education and Outreach Michelle Price at SFMO.grants@tn.gov or (629) 259-1713.