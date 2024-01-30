Health Inspections: Rutherford County January 30, 2024

These are the health scores for January 23-30, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection score as of January 30, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Inspections List
|Hardee's Restaurant
|1685 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 29, 2024 | 98
|Chrome Halo
|517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|January 29, 2024 | 100
|Kindercare Learning Center #297 Food Ser
|1239 Sloan St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 29, 2024 | 100
|Southeast Baptist Child Devel.
|708 Minerva Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 29, 2024 | 100
|Kindercare Learning Center
|1239 Sloan St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|January 29, 2024 | Approval
|Koji Express
|1010 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 29, 2024 | 99
|Donut Country
|1311 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 29, 2024 | 100
|The Three Mothers Cuisine and Bakery
|1002 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 29, 2024 | 100
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|2113 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 29, 2024 | 100
|Hobgood Elementary School
|307 Baird Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 29, 2024 | 100
|Chrome Halo Body Piercing
|517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine
|January 29, 2024 | 100
|John Pittard School Food Service
|745 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | 100
|Cedar Grove Elem. School Food Svc
|354 Chaney Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | 100
|King Noodles Thai Restaurant
|1722-E SOUTH RUTHERFORD BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | 68
|Great Wall
|5983 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 26, 2024 | 93
|China Spring
|1638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | 61
|McDonalds
|5205 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 26, 2024 | 98
|Gingerbread House Child Care
|253 Sam Ridley Pkwy w Smyrna, TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | Approval
|Codgers Mobile Food Est
|419 Haynes Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 26, 2024 | 98
|The Gingerbead House Childcare Learning Center Food
|253 Sam Ridley Parkway W Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 26, 2024 | 99
|John Pittard School
|745 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | 100
|DQ Grill & Chill
|420 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 26, 2024 | 99
|Burger King #1146
|833 Industrial Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | 100
|Taco Bell #20818
|155 Cason Lane. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 26, 2024 | 99
|Sals Pizza
|536 N Thompson Lane, Suite D Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 25, 2024 | 99
|Bojangles #984
|1590 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 88
|McDonalds
|1436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 25, 2024 | 100
|KinderCare Learning Center Food
|847 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 100
|THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE FS
|4043 Franklin Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 100
|Jaymes Academy Child Care Food
|437 Waldron Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 100
|Candlewood Suites
|850 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 95
|Casa Blanca Mexican Grill
|2069 Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 25, 2024 | 97
|Five Guys Burgers And Fries
|536 N. Thompson Ln, STE O Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 25, 2024 | 100
|Quality Inn & Suites
|110 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 25, 2024 | 100
|Lancaster Christian Academy Early Learning Ctr
|3721 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 99
|Food Fight Mobile Food Establishment 2
|2602 Central Valley Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 99
|Jaymes Academy
|437 Waldron Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | Approval
|Lancaster Christian Academy
|3721 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 100
|Lavergne High School Pool
|250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 94
|Happy Fast Food
|575 Almaville Road Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 25, 2024 | 99
|Atlas Greek Kitchen
|1890 Almaville RD #130 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 99
|Smyrna Cafe
|1666 Lee Victory Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 97
|Quality Inn & Suites Food Services
|110 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 99
|Restaurante Guatelinda
|206-D North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 74
|New China Panda
|2042 Lassassas Pike suite A10 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 57
|Quality Inn & Suites Pool
|110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 94
|LCafe
|250 Wolverine Trail La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 25, 2024 | 100
|Lavergne High School Food Service
|250 Wolverine Trail. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 100
|Bella Vita Body Piercing Studio
|304 S. Lowry St, Ste A6 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 100
|Kitchen way
|225 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 100
|China Tokyo
|500 E. Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 96
|Thai Spice
|225-D North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 97
|Big Twist Pretzels
|1720 Old Fort Parkway Suite F110 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 100
|AMC Stones River 9
|1706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 99
|Dunkin Donuts
|5285 Murfreesboro Road La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 24, 2024 | 98
|Siri Bubble Tea
|225-A N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 24, 2024 | 99
|New Hope Learning Center
|302 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 24, 2024 | 100
|Holiday Inn Express
|165 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 24, 2024 | 100
|Murfreesboro Strike & Spare Bar
|1760 Old Fort PKWY Unit C Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 100
|Rancho Cantina 2 Bar
|1925 Madison Square Blvd Suite 800 La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 24, 2024 | 100
|AMC Stones River 9 Bar
|1706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 99
|Murfreesboro Strike & Spare Food
|1760 - C Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 99
|Rancho Cantina 2
|1925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 72
|Zaxby's
|2890 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 24, 2024 | 97
|Popeyes 11223
|550 Enon Springs Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 99
|Taco Bell #34436
|5143 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 100
|Fazoli's #5143
|450 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 98
|Chuck E. Cheese's #664
|1720 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 100
|MeTime Childcare FS
|1638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 23, 2024 | 100
|Chago's Mexican Restaurant
|579 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 23, 2024 | 79
|McAlisters Deli
|1624 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 23, 2024 | 98
|Carmens Taqueria
|206 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 23, 2024 | 97
|Burger King #21362
|1763 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 23, 2024 | 99
|Black Diamond Tattoo Studio
|1511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|January 23, 2024 | 100
|Learning Zone
|1021 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 23, 2024 | 100
|Calvary Baptist Church Child Care Food Svc
|431 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 23, 2024 | 100
|Subway #49238
|6129 Hwy 99 Rockvale, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 23, 2024 | 99
|Penn Station - Memorial
|1632 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129-2104
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 23, 2024 | 100
|Rockvale Nutrition
|6127 State Hwy 99 Rockvale, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 23, 2024 | 100
|Zorba Cafe
|1610 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 23, 2024 | 100
|Rockvale Elementary School Annex Cafeteria
|6550 Highway 99 Rockvale, TN 37153
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 23, 2024 | 100
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.