Health Inspections: Rutherford County January 30, 2024

Michael Carpenter
2

These are the health scores for January 23-30, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection score as of January 30, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Hardee's Restaurant
1685 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 29, 2024 | 98
Chrome Halo
517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
January 29, 2024 | 100
Kindercare Learning Center #297 Food Ser
1239 Sloan St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 29, 2024 | 100
Southeast Baptist Child Devel.
708 Minerva Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 29, 2024 | 100
Kindercare Learning Center
1239 Sloan St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
January 29, 2024 | Approval
Koji Express
1010 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 29, 2024 | 99
Donut Country
1311 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 29, 2024 | 100
The Three Mothers Cuisine and Bakery
1002 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 29, 2024 | 100
Chipotle Mexican Grill
2113 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 29, 2024 | 100
Hobgood Elementary School
307 Baird Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 29, 2024 | 100
Chrome Halo Body Piercing
517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine
January 29, 2024 | 100
John Pittard School Food Service
745 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 26, 2024 | 100
Cedar Grove Elem. School Food Svc
354 Chaney Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 26, 2024 | 100
King Noodles Thai Restaurant
1722-E SOUTH RUTHERFORD BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 26, 2024 | 68
Great Wall
5983 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 26, 2024 | 93
China Spring
1638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 26, 2024 | 61
McDonalds
5205 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 26, 2024 | 98
Gingerbread House Child Care
253 Sam Ridley Pkwy w Smyrna, TN 37167
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
January 26, 2024 | Approval
Codgers Mobile Food Est
419 Haynes Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 26, 2024 | 98
The Gingerbead House Childcare Learning Center Food
253 Sam Ridley Parkway W Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 26, 2024 | 99
John Pittard School
745 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
January 26, 2024 | 100
DQ Grill & Chill
420 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 26, 2024 | 99
Burger King #1146
833 Industrial Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 26, 2024 | 100
Taco Bell #20818
155 Cason Lane. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 26, 2024 | 99
Sals Pizza
536 N Thompson Lane, Suite D Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 25, 2024 | 99
Bojangles #984
1590 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 88
McDonalds
1436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 25, 2024 | 100
KinderCare Learning Center Food
847 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 100
THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE FS
4043 Franklin Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 100
Jaymes Academy Child Care Food
437 Waldron Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 100
Candlewood Suites
850 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 95
Casa Blanca Mexican Grill
2069 Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 25, 2024 | 97
Five Guys Burgers And Fries
536 N. Thompson Ln, STE O Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 25, 2024 | 100
Quality Inn & Suites
110 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
January 25, 2024 | 100
Lancaster Christian Academy Early Learning Ctr
3721 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 99
Food Fight Mobile Food Establishment 2
2602 Central Valley Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 99
Jaymes Academy
437 Waldron Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | Approval
Lancaster Christian Academy
3721 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 100
Lavergne High School Pool
250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 94
Happy Fast Food
575 Almaville Road Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 25, 2024 | 99
Atlas Greek Kitchen
1890 Almaville RD #130 Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 99
Smyrna Cafe
1666 Lee Victory Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 97
Quality Inn & Suites Food Services
110 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 99
Restaurante Guatelinda
206-D North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 74
New China Panda
2042 Lassassas Pike suite A10 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 57
Quality Inn & Suites Pool
110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 94
LCafe
250 Wolverine Trail La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 25, 2024 | 100
Lavergne High School Food Service
250 Wolverine Trail. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 100
Bella Vita Body Piercing Studio
304 S. Lowry St, Ste A6 Smyrna, TN 37167
Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 100
Kitchen way
225 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 100
China Tokyo
500 E. Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 96
Thai Spice
225-D North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 97
Big Twist Pretzels
1720 Old Fort Parkway Suite F110 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 100
AMC Stones River 9
1706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 99
Dunkin Donuts
5285 Murfreesboro Road La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 24, 2024 | 98
Siri Bubble Tea
225-A N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 24, 2024 | 99
New Hope Learning Center
302 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 24, 2024 | 100
Holiday Inn Express
165 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
January 24, 2024 | 100
Murfreesboro Strike & Spare Bar
1760 Old Fort PKWY Unit C Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 100
Rancho Cantina 2 Bar
1925 Madison Square Blvd Suite 800 La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 24, 2024 | 100
AMC Stones River 9 Bar
1706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 99
Murfreesboro Strike & Spare Food
1760 - C Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 99
Rancho Cantina 2
1925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 72
Zaxby's
2890 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 24, 2024 | 97
Popeyes 11223
550 Enon Springs Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 99
Taco Bell #34436
5143 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 100
Fazoli's #5143
450 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 98
Chuck E. Cheese's #664
1720 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 100
MeTime Childcare FS
1638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 23, 2024 | 100
Chago's Mexican Restaurant
579 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 23, 2024 | 79
McAlisters Deli
1624 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 23, 2024 | 98
Carmens Taqueria
206 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 23, 2024 | 97
Burger King #21362
1763 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 23, 2024 | 99
Black Diamond Tattoo Studio
1511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
January 23, 2024 | 100
Learning Zone
1021 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 23, 2024 | 100
Calvary Baptist Church Child Care Food Svc
431 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 23, 2024 | 100
Penn Station - Memorial
Rockvale Nutrition
6127 State Hwy 99 Rockvale, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 23, 2024 | 100
Zorba Cafe
1610 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 23, 2024 | 100
View
Rockvale Elementary School Annex Cafeteria
6550 Highway 99 Rockvale, TN 37153
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 23, 2024 | 100
View
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

