Top 5 Stories From May 10, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 10, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
The National Weather Service has provided information on three tornados that touched down on Wednesday, May 8. Read more
James Harold Gregory, Jr., acclaimed comedian known since the 1980s among fans as “The Funniest Man in America,” passed away Thursday. Read more
Lucky Ladd Farms, a winning family attraction in Eagleville, announced it is closed due to storm damage. Read more
The youngest son of Rutherford County Schools Director Jimmy Sullivan was involved in a tragic event Wednesday night after the May 8 storms. Read more
