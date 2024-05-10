Top 5 Stories From May 10, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 10, 2024.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

2NWS Confirms Multiple Tornados Touched Down in Middle TN on May 8

The National Weather Service has provided information on three tornados that touched down on Wednesday, May 8. Read more

3Comedian James Gregory Has Died

Photo from Nashville Publicity Group

James Harold Gregory, Jr., acclaimed comedian known since the 1980s among fans as “The Funniest Man in America,” passed away Thursday. Read more

4Lucky Ladd Farms Closed Until Further Notice

photo from Lucky Ladd Farms

Lucky Ladd Farms, a winning family attraction in Eagleville, announced it is closed due to storm damage. Read more

5Son of Rutherford County Schools Director Hospitalized After Storm Accident

The youngest son of Rutherford County Schools Director Jimmy Sullivan was involved in a tragic event Wednesday night after the May 8 storms. Read more

