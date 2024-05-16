Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 Tennessee Renaissance Festival

Saturday, May 18 – Sunday, May 19, 10 am – 6 pm

Castle Park

2135 New Castle Road, Arrington

Travel back to 16th-century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks and swords; to jewels and unique forms of art. A variety of flavors, aromas and tastes greet festival-goers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees. Find tickets here.