Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Spring Concert
Sunday, May 19, 5pm
Oakland Mansion
900 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
Join those at the Oakland Mansion for a free afternoon concert of toe tapping hits! Music selections to include; Les Miserables, How To Train Your Dragon, Glenn Miller in Concert and more. Food and drink vendors will be available for purchase. Don’t forget your lawn chairs and blankets!
2Showing Off for Shelby Car Show
Sunday, May 19, 2:30pm – 7pm
The Experience Community Church
521 Old Salem Rd. Murfreesboro, TN
Support a good cause and help raise money for local organizations that are battling the epidemic of drug and alcohol addiction. There will be live music, food trucks and prizes. Cars will be judged and winners will receive grand prizes.
3Gentleman’s Ride
Sunday, May 19, 10am-2pm
Sloan’s Motorcycle & ATV
2233 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN
Ready your engines and prepare your dapper attire, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is returning to Murfreesboro! Register to join an event like no other and ride side by side, worldwide, in support of men’s mental health and prostate cancer research. Join hundreds of thousands of dapper gentlefolk in the world’s most stylish on-road motorcycling charity event.
4Franklin Rodeo
Friday-Saturday, May 17-18, 5:30 pm
Williamson County Ag Expo Center
4215 Long Lane, Franklin
It’s rodeo time in Franklin! Doors open at 5:30 pm with the event starting at 7 pm. Tickets are sold out but standing room only tickets are still available for purchase.
Find tickets here.
5Tennessee Renaissance Festival
Saturday, May 18 – Sunday, May 19, 10 am – 6 pm
Castle Park
2135 New Castle Road, Arrington
Travel back to 16th-century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks and swords; to jewels and unique forms of art. A variety of flavors, aromas and tastes greet festival-goers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees. Find tickets here.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!