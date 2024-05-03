Dunkin Debuts New Summer Menu Items

As summer nears, Dunkin’ is making a splash with the introduction of its Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher, a vibrant drink that’s ready to become this season’s go-to beverage. Capturing the taste of summer, this sip joins over seven innovative menu items, notably a much-anticipated Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee and Vanilla Frosted Donut Signature Latte, along with a Watermelon Burst Donut and the premiere of the Green Goddess Wrap. These additions highlight Dunkin’s culinary creativity and are available for a limited time, promising a flavorful experience to keep guests fueled all season long.

Refreshing Summer Sips

Nothing complements sunnier days better than an iced Dunkin’ drink in hand. Guests can enjoy the latest addition to the Dunkin’ Refresher lineup: the Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher, available with Green Tea or Lemonade. Dunkin’ also announced the return of Lemonade, which will now be a permanent offering.

Dunkin’ Rewards members can try the new Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher and the rest of the Dunkin’ Refresher line-up (Strawberry Dragonfruit and Mango Pineapple) for $3 in May and June!*

A “Drinkable” Twist on Donuts

Where dunking a donut into coffee has long been a tradition, Dunkin’ is elevating this ritual just in time for National Donut Day on June 7. The all-new Donut Swirl is a delicious addition to any coffee or espresso beverage – bringing notes of vanilla frosting, pastry and donut sugar into every sip – and it’s featured in two new drinks: Blueberry Donut Coffee and Vanilla Frosted Donut Signature Latte. The modern twist on the classic pairing will surely delight customers as National Donut Day draws near, with more announcements on the horizon.

All Day Delights

Dunkin’ keeps America runnin’ from morning coffee to late afternoon treats. This season’s food offerings to complement the new sips include:

The all-new Green Goddess Wrap boasts a satisfying mix of egg whites, farro, sundried tomatoes, spinach, feta, and green goddess dressing, all wrapped in a verdant green lavash. Between May 15-31, Dunkin’ Rewards members can try the new Green Goddess Wrap for $3.**

The essence of summer is captured in the Dunkin’ bakery case with the new Watermelon Burst Donut, filled with watermelon-flavored jelly and coated in sweet red sugar.

The new Chocolate Chunk Cookie caters to both sweet and savory tastes, combining flavorful chunks and morsels of chocolate, pretzel bits and savory brown butter notes, baked to perfection and pre-packaged to enjoy on-the-go.

National Nurses Day

To celebrate those who keep our communities safe and running, Dunkin’ is brewing up the perfect way to say “thank you” to healthcare heroes this National Nurses Day. This Monday, May 6, participating Dunkin’ locations are offering nurses a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee*** – no purchase necessary – as a “Cup of Thanks” for their tireless efforts.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy