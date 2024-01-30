Eggs Up Grill is Coming to Murfreesboro

Eggs Up Grill, one of the fastest-growing and most successful breakfast, brunch and lunch concepts in the United States, is will open in Murfreesboro by Dr. Ron and Amy Fausnaught. They also own the local Crumbl Cookies franchise and one in Hendersonville.

Founded in 1997 in South Carolina, Eggs Up Grill has been growing at a rapid pace since WJ Partners, a private investment firm, invested in the company in 2018. It has almost tripled in size since that time, currently at 170 restaurants. Locations can be found in the Carolinas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia. Plans are being made to open additional restaurants in Mississippi, Ohio and Texas.

The Fausnaughts will be opening 10 of the franchises in Tennessee over the next several years. Their first franchise location opened on January 15 in Hermitage, Tennessee, despite the snow. The next to open will be in Murfreesboro in Spring 2024. It will be located in the Westlawn Pavilion on Veterans Parkway, and open from 6:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The franchise management team is led by former TGI Friday’s President Ricky Richardson. He and his team have been building a positive reputation for the restaurant by focusing on their passion for great food, friendly service, and community involvement.

With breakfast being an expanding dining category, the brand has been ranked as the number one breakfast franchise by Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®.

According to Mainstreet Media, Eggs Up Grill’s signature menu items include the founders’ recipe for corned beef hash with potatoes, onions and spices; made-to-order omelets; grilled blueberry muffins; and lunch selections like burgers and salads. The company also offers catering services.

The food has a decidedly Southern bent, including the Southern Bowl. It begins with creamy grits and home fries that are topped with savory sausage crumbles, sausage gravy, and two farm-fresh eggs. The Coastal Crab Cake Benedict offers two crab cakes stacked on toasted garlic bread with poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce, and a dash of Old Bay seasoning. And Shrimp and Grits is served regular style or as an omelet.

Hot coffee drinks, iced coffee drinks, spritzers and Mimosa are also available, as well as hot chocolate, milk, chocolate, hot and iced tea, and soft drinks.

It is a love for breakfast that drew the Fausnaughts to the franchise. They believe so whole-heartedly in the franchise, that Dr. Fausnaught has retired from his 31-year chiropractic practice to focus on their franchises.

“Fifty-five percent of our franchisees own more than one location,” notes their franchise website. “The majority of franchisees joined with no restaurant experience.”