Predators Fall to Senators in Overtime



January 29, 2024 – Juuse Saros turned away 31 saves and three different skaters tallied for Nashville in the opening frame, but the Predators ultimately fell to the Ottawa Senators by a 4-3 overtime decision at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday.

“We got away from our game a little bit, and credit to them, they wanted it a little bit more in the second period,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “Our legs weren’t there and our brains shut off in a few situations. We gave up two faceoff goals and kind of easy offense there, but we showed a little bit of grit down the stretch where we know we didn’t have our game and we found a way to get a point.”

The result sees Nashville move to 26-22-2 on the season and conclude their three-game road trip at 1-1-1.

UP NEXT

The Predators return to Bridgestone Arena for their final outing before the All-Star break, a Wednesday contest against the Los Angeles Kings. Click here to get tickets.

Puck drop is at 6:30 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on TNT, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

Source: Predators

More Sports News