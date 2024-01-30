Jeni’s Ice Cream Gears up for 8th Annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

Jeni’s is gearing up for its eighth annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day at scoop shops all over the country.

“While we didn’t invent the day, we’ve worked hard to make it our own — and it’s a day our customers have come to love, too. Every year we look forward to lines down the block full of folks in their PJs ready to enjoy a big bowl (or cone) of ice cream first thing in the morning. This year’s Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is gearing up to be one of our best yet, with a new flavor, L’affogato special, a morning-only special ice cream cone, LTO merch, and more.”

This year’s party takes place on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon (local to your time zone) at scoop shops nationwide. Here’s a quick look at what Jeni’s has planned:

BANANA FRENCH TOAST ICE CREAM! This year’s featured breakfast flavor — Banana French Toast — makes a triumphant return to scoop shops in honor of Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. Silky banana custard shot through with pure maple syrup and cinnamon-sugar French toast gravel (made from scratch in our kitchen). A creamy, maple-kissed breakfast by the spoonful. Available in shops starting 2/3, for a limited time.

THE BANOFFEE L’AFFOGATO! The L’affogato is Jeni’s take on the classic Italian affogato — ice cream topped with a nutty and robust Italian roast cold brew, made for us by Slingshot Coffee Co. On this special day, we’re encouraging folks to try the Banoffee: two scoops of Banana French Toast ice cream topped with cold brew. The perfect wake-up call (and downright delicious). *Bonus: for $5 extra, get a L’affogato served in a limited-edition Jeni’s mug.*

FRENCH TOAST WAFFLE CONES! Only until noon on ICFBD, our signature Buttercrisp Waffle Cone will be transformed into a French Toast Waffle Cone. It tastes butter-rich with cinnamon throughout, just like the best French toast!

BREAKFAST-THEMED MENU! All our ice creams taste great for breakfast. But if you need some early-morning inspiration, we’ll have our favorite pairings ready. See below for a sneak peek.

Balanced Breakfast: Banana French Toast, Coffee with Cream & Sugar, & Darkest Chocolate in a French Toast Waffle Bowl

Caramel Banana French Toast: Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns & Banana French Toast on a French Toast Waffle Cone

Customers can RSVP for Ice Cream for Breakfast Day here and find more details at jenis.com/icfb.