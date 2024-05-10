George Dickel Unveils Latest Addition to Bottled in Bond Series

In 2019, George Dickel made waves in the whisky community with the debut of the George Dickel Bottled in Bond series. The inaugural release earned the coveted “Whisky of the Year Award” from Whisky Advocate and was the top–rated American Whiskey of 2019 by Wine Enthusiast. From there, the series has only continued to rack up awards with each subsequent release, including the newest addition to the critically acclaimed series – George Dickel Bottled in Bond Spring 2011, Aged 12 Years.

Building upon the series’ award-winning legacy, the new George Dickel Bottled in Bond Spring 2011, aged 12 Years, was awarded Double Gold at this year’s San Francisco World Spirits Competition with a score of 96.

George Dickel Bottled in Bond Spring 2011 is a 12-year-old whisky that offers a bold and balanced profile highlighted by fruit and nut notes, with a soft and velvety palate and lingering finish of roasted nuts. Like the previous series offerings, this vintage has been led by Director of George Dickel & Luxury Whiskey Nicole Austin, who continues to build upon the legacy of innovation from the distillery while showcasing the brand’s commitment to making exceptional quality whisky for a great value.

“Something that makes this series so special is that whisky fans have the rare opportunity to try expertly crafted bottled in bond offerings at a great price,” said Austin. “If you’re a fan of the category, you know the designation requires the liquid to be from just one distillation season, among other regulations. Our bottled in bond offerings are a testament to the quality of our inventory and the commitment at Cascade Hollow to consistently produce outstanding whisky. I can’t wait for both old and new fans of the series to try it!”

At 100 proof, George Dickel Bottled in Bond is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks and plays well in many classic cocktails like a Perfect Manhattan, thoughtfully garnished with a cherry. Like the preceding George Dickel Bottled in Bond releases, this edition has a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye, 8% malted barley. It is chill charcoal mellowed like the rest of the George Dickel portfolio, creating a smooth and creamy mouthfeel for which the brand is best known.

Consumers 21+ can find George Dickel Bottled in Bond Spring 2011, Aged 12 Years rolling out in stores near them for a suggested retail price of $44.99.

As with all the whiskies in the George Dickel family, your friends at Cascade Hollow encourage you to sip this new offering the same way it’s made – slowly and responsibly.

