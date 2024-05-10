The Smallest Chef in the World Returns to Nashville

Grand Hyatt Nashville is thrilled to announce they have partnered with Le Petit Chef to bring a unique culinary experience to Nashville. After drawing attention from diners all over the world, Le Petit Chef, a 2.3-inch-tall chef is bringing this tiny yet captivating, famed, immersive dining experience to Music City!

Kicking off on Thursday, May 30th, Le Petit Chef will transport diners into a world where 3D cinema meets exceptional gastronomy, making foodie hearts beat faster. Guests can indulge in an unforgettable dinner theatre experience featuring delectable regional and international delicacies, all while witnessing the table transform into a captivating screen with the use of 3D projection map technology. The little chef is brought to life on-screen through his entertaining performances and cooking misadventures – rest assured, the skilled kitchen crew at Grand Hyatt Nashville is working behind the scenes to help Le Petit Chef deliver his specialties to the table.

“With great pleasure we are now also able to open a location with Grand Hyatt Nashville. The opening is a great expansion for us, and we are happy to be able to entertain guests with an unforgettable theatre and gourmet experience together with the team on site,” says Christine Corvers-Vitzu, Managing Director of 2Spicy Entertainment GmbH.

Behind the mesmerizing animations lies the talented Belgian artist collective, “Skullmapping”, founded in 2010 by Filip Sterckx and Antoon Verbeeck. With their expertise in 3D mapping technology and artistic prowess, they brought Le Petit Chef to life in 2015, charming audiences worldwide ever since.

The experience offers a preselected menu skillfully chosen to delight taste buds with a variety of mouthwatering options. A few options include Hand Crafted Burrata, Seafood Cioppino, Chicken Ballotine Forestière, Grilled Filet Mignon, and a delightful Chocolate Tahini Entremet dessert. With four menu variants available, Le Grand Chef, Le Petit Chef Classic, Vegetarian and Junior menus, every palate is accounted for, ensuring an unforgettable gourmet experience for all guests.

“Tying in locally sourced cuisine at Grand Hyatt Nashville with something as exciting and innovative as Le Petit Chef is a dream fulfilled,” shares Chef Kristian Weldon, Executive Chef of Grand Hyatt Nashville. “As a chef, my passion has always been to unite people through the shared experience of a meal. The opportunity to showcase our vibrant flavors in such a playful manner is so exciting, and I can’t wait to see the smiles and joy this experience will bring guests.”

Beginning May 30, “Le Petit Chef” can be seen from Thursday to Sunday at 5:30 PM and 8:00 PM. Join the world’s smallest chef at Grand Hyatt Nashville for this extraordinary dining experience. For reservations, bookings, prices, and detailed menus, visit https://www.lepetitchef.com/nashville.

