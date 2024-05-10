Cracker Barrel Launches Summer Menu Including New Bee Sting Fried Chicken

Just in time for the kick-off to summer, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ® is announcing new seasonal menu items including Bee Sting Chicken Tenders and Bee Sting Chicken Sandwich, available now through Aug. 4, 2024. Featuring a new house-made sauce, with a flavor that’s a delicious balance of heat and honey sweet.

New! Bee Sting Chicken Tenders starting at $12.99 and featuring Cracker Barrel’s signature fried chicken tenders with a sweet sting! Includes crispy, hand-breaded tenders served with a new, sweet-heat honey glaze and a choice of two country sides, as well as hand-rolled buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

From refreshing watermelon-inspired beverages to 10 oz. New York Strip Steak featuring an indulging garlic butter sauce, Cracker Barrel has added other new flavor-packed menu must-haves:

New! Watermelon Lemonade , starting at $3.49, adds watermelon puree to Cracker Barrel’s signature lemonade that makes a Southern drink as delicious as it is refreshing. Includes bottomless refills. Available until Aug. 4.

*, perfect for a summertime sip. Pureed watermelon perfectly paired with Roscato Moscato wine and a splash of Sprite, starting at $6.99. New! New York Strip Steak: A 10 oz. New York strip steak with savory garlic butter sauce. Served with a choice of two country sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. This new item also comes in different options, such as the New York Strip Steak n’ Eggs , New York Strip Steak n’ Chicken Combo and New York Strip Steak n’ Shrimp Combo .

*: The fan-favorite Mimosa now available in a pitcher, best enjoyed with good company. Come prepared to any summer celebration this season with a variety of homestyle meal options for everyone to enjoy such as the Fried Chicken Samplin’ Platter or the Tenders Trio Platter now featuring New Golden Carolina BBQ Tenders. These options are prepared hot and ready to share for up to 10 people or more.

For more information on Cracker Barrel’s new summer menu, visit CrackerBarrel.com .

Source: Restaurant News

