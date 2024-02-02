Country Artist Darius Rucker Arrested in Williamson County

Country artist, Darius Rucker, was arrested in Williamson County by the Franklin Police Department on Thursday, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department.

Rucker is charged with simple possession, casual exchange, and violation of registration law. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

In a statement to CNN, Rucker’s attorney Mark Puryear said, “Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges.”

Rucker is a member of Hootie and the Blowfish who announced a tour this summer with a stop at Bridgestone Arena.

Source: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office

