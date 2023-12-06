Top 5 Stories From Dec 6, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from December 6, 2023.

1MFRD Names New Assistant Chief of Suppression

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Chief Mark McCluskey has named Josh Oliver as the new Assistant Chief of Suppression. Read more.

2Derek Mason Named Head Coach of Blue Raider Football

Mason named 15th head coach of Blue Raider football
Photo from MTSU

 

Middle Tennessee Director of Athletics Chris Massaro announced today that Derek Mason will take over the reins as head coach of the Blue Raider football program. Read More.

3Ribbon Cutting: Cinnaholic in Murfreesboro

Cinnaholic in Murfreesboro
Photos by Rutherford Chamber

Cinnaholic held its ribbon cutting for its location on November 29, 2023, at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 780 in Murfreesboro. Read More.

4Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Names New Assistant Medical Chief

Jamie Layhew (MFRD)

 

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Chief Mark McCluskey has named Jamie Layhew as the new Assistant Chief for the Medical Division. Read More.

5Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through December 9, 2023

Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through December 9, 2023

 

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of December 4-9, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Read more.

