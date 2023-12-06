Top 5 Stories From Dec 6, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from December 6, 2023.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Chief Mark McCluskey has named Josh Oliver as the new Assistant Chief of Suppression. Read more.
Middle Tennessee Director of Athletics Chris Massaro announced today that Derek Mason will take over the reins as head coach of the Blue Raider football program. Read More.
Cinnaholic held its ribbon cutting for its location on November 29, 2023, at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 780 in Murfreesboro. Read More.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Chief Mark McCluskey has named Jamie Layhew as the new Assistant Chief for the Medical Division. Read More.
Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of December 4-9, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Read more.