MFRD Names New Assistant Chief of Suppression

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Chief Mark McCluskey has named Josh Oliver as the new Assistant Chief of Suppression.

“I look forward to continuing to serve MFRD, and the community in this new role,” Oliver said.

“I look forward to working closely with Oliver and Assistant Chief of Medical Jamie Layhew, and witnessing their continued success within our team,” MFRD Chief Mark McCluskey said. “Your achievements are a source of inspiration for us all.”

Assistant Chief Oliver started his career with MFRD in 1997. He was promoted to Engineer in 2005, Captain in 2015, and most recently Shift Training/Safety Officer.

Oliver has served on several committees within MFRD, including Firefighting Personnel Standards and Education Commission. He is an assistant instructor for the University of Tennessee’s Center for Industrial Services, where he teaches Technical Rescue. He holds a technician level certification in all disciplines of Special Operations.

Oliver received an associate degree in Fire Science from Vol State Community College in 2022. He received a Paramedic Certification from Columbia State Community College in 2015.

Assistant Chief Oliver was born and raised in Murfreesboro. He is a 1994 graduate of Oakland High School. He married his best friend Tricia, and they are the proud parents of three beautiful children. Oliver enjoys working in the yard, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends.

Oliver’s promotion became effective, Monday, Dec. 4.