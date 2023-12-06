Predators Defeat Blackhawks in First Shootout of the Season



December 5, 2023 – Luke Evangelista started it and Filip Forsberg finished it.

After battling through 65 minutes – and a hectic, five-goal second period – the Nashville Predators entered their first shootout of the season and prevailed, downing the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 at United Center on Tuesday.

Juuse Saros turned away 25 shots and collected his second win in as many starts as the Predators swept their two-game road trip and secured the eighth win in their last 10 games.

Source: Nashville Predators

