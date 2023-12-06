OBITUARY: Gina K. Karch Sipple

Gina K. Karch Sipple, age 67, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale Karch and Velma Bell Reitzel; and brother-in-law, Billy Gilliam.

She is survived by her husband, Don Sipple; children, Beth Bess (Kendall Bess), Rebecca Henson (Brad Brown), Heather Magdich (Miklos Magdich), and Rob Sipple (Danielle Sipple); grandchildren, Willa Bess, Hayes Bess, Brayden Sipple, Bryce Sipple, Sydney Magdich, Samantha Magdich, Gabe McVey, and Elijah McVey; and sister, Karen Gilliam.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, December 16, 2023 from 1:00-3:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the PCD Foundation at www.pcdfoundation.org.

