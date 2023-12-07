Weekend Cold Front To Mess With Parades and Festivals

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Tennessee, with lots of parades, parties, festivals… and a cold front that will bring lots of rain, some storms, and a drop in temperatures.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

If you are planning to attend festivities like Dickens of A Christmas in Franklin this weekend, you are going to need an umbrella and be weather aware. Saturday looks to be a total wash with 1.5-2″ of rain predicted at this time. We also will see some forecasted non-severe storms on Saturday. Just be aware gusty winds and lightning could be possible.

Sunday is also looking like off-and-on showers and very windy. Will we see snow? It’s possible, but, would not expect anything significant in Middle Tennessee. We will keep an eye on that for Sunday night into Monday

Follow us here on your favorite County Source site for updated weather forecasts, traffic updates, and any changes to parade or festival schedules.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 59. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. South wind around 10 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7pm. Low around 45. South wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers. High near 54. West wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.