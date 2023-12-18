Top 5 Stories From Dec 18, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from December 18, 2023.
A new brewery has opened at 2476 Old Fort Pkwy in the former Ahart’s Pizza location near Sam’s Club. A welcome addition to the west side of Murfreesboro, as the other breweries are close to downtown, it has already started to gain a following. Read More.
Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of December 18-23, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Read More.
Just after 12pm on Saturday, Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews responded to a house fire on Newberry Drive. Read more.
Powerball® could deliver the ultimate gift to a lottery player this holiday season! In the final week before Christmas, the Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $543 million for tonight’s drawing. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $272.2 million. Read More.
Set away from the tourist frenzy, the singular concept is also about being a great place to grab a drink whether you’re in the music business, looking to just hang with your friends after work or meet some people who love music. Read More.