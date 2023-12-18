Coming to Hulu January 2024

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is everything coming to Hulu in January 2024
January 1
- Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024: Special
- Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20
- Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21
- Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22
- Walker, Texas Ranger: Complete Seasons 1-9
- After Earth | 2013
- Arkansas | 2020
- Astro Boy | 2009
- Compliance | 2012
- Dirty Dancing | 1987
- Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights | 2004
- Empire Records | 1995
- The Eyes Of My Mother | 2016
- The Fight | 2020
- Flawless | 2007
- Frank | 2014
- The Guard | 2011
- Grandma | 2015
- Godzilla vs Kong | 2021
- Heat | 1995
- Hero | 1992
- Hook | 1991
- Home Alone | 1990
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York | 1992
- How to Be a Latin Lover | 2017
- I Think I Love My Wife | 2007
- Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser | 2015
- The King Of Comedy | 1983
- Little Manhattan | 2005
- The Mummy | 1999
- The Mummy Returns | 2001
- The Mummy | 2017
- The Nightmare Before Christmas | 1993
- Pineapple Express | 2008
- Prince Avalanche | 2013
- Shoplifters | 2018
- The Spy Who Dumped Me | 2018
- Stomp the Yard | 2007
- Straight Outta Compton | 2015
- Stuart Little | 1999
- Stuart Little 2 | 2002
- Super Troopers | 2002
- War of the Worlds | 2005
- X-Men: First Class | 2011
- Year One | 2009
- 21 Jump Street | 2012
- 22 Jump Street | 2014
January 2
- The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
- 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters | 2019
January 3
- The Floor: Series Premiere
- Good Trouble: Season 5B Premiere
- Ishura: Series Premiere
- RBG | 2018
January 4
- Daughters of the Cult: Complete Season 1
- I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere
- We Are Family: Series Premiere
- Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19
- Alien Encounters : Complete Season 1
- Be the BOSS: Complete Season 1
- Rowhouse Showdown: Complete Season 1
- Danger Below Deck |2023
January 5
- All Fun and Games | 2023
- The System | 2022
January 7
- The Incredible Pol Farm: Series Premiere
- Rare Objects | 2023
January 8
- The Great North: Season 4 Premiere
- Grimsburg: Series Premiere
- Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
- Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
January 9
- Synduality Noir: Season 1, Pt. 2 Premiere
- Echo: Complete Season 1
- Safe Home: Complete Season 1
- Beyond Utopia | 2023
January 11
- Cold Case Files: Complete Season 4
- The UnXplained: Complete Season 5
- Say It To My Face!: Complete Season 1
- She Made Them Do It | 2013
January 12
- Self Reliance: Film Premiere
- Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 1: Special Premiere
- Miranda’s Victim | 2023
January 15
- Heartland: Complete Season 15
- The Last Circus | 2010
- The Last Days On Mars | 2013
- Uncharted | 2022
- The Wave | 2015
January 16
- Death and Other Details: Complete Season 1
- 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere
- Umma | 2022
January 17
- A Shop for Killers: Series Premiere
January 18
- Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 4
- The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Complete Season 1
- The First 48: Complete Season 22
- Hidden Murder Island | 2023
- Invisible Beauty | 2023
January 19
- Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 2: Special Premiere
- The Baker | 2022
- Dangerous Waters | 2023
January 22
- Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Complete Season 1
January 23
- America’s Most Wanted: Season 2 Premiere
- The Bachelor: Season 28 Premiere
- TMZ Investigates: Season Premiere
January 24
- Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1
- King Richard | 2021
- Jinxed at First: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
January 25
- Chrissy and Dave Dine Out Series Premiere
- Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 2
- History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan: Complete Season 1
- Look Who is Stalking | 2023
January 26
- The Good Mother | 2023
- Deliver Us | 2023
- Imitation Game | 2014
January 27
- Brian Banks | 2019
January 28
- R.M.N. | 2022
January 30
- First – Time Buyer: Complete Season 4