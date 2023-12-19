OBITUARY: Doyle McKenley Pendergrast

Doyle McKenley Pendergrast, age 69, passed away December 17, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a truck driver.

Doyle was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Richard Pendergrast and Viola Lucinda Pendergrast; brothers, William Ike Pendergrast, John Lois Brown, Floyd Pendergrast, Robert Pendergrast; and sisters. Louise Moody and Patsy Pendergrast.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Kay Mears Pendergrast; children, Lucas (Tiffany) McKenley Pendergrast and Katie Lynn (Matt) Walls; brothers, Billy (Margaret) Pendergrast, Charles (Becky) Pendergrast; grandchildren, Matthew (Lexi) Walls, Becky (Daniel) Bratcher, Hope Walls, Hannah Pendergrast and Lucas McKenley Pendergrast, Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Lilliannah Walls, Zoe Walls and Addy Rose Walls.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Matt Walls officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/