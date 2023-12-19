OBITUARY: Jean Jones

Jean Jones, age 88, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on December 16, 2023 at her niece’s home in Smyrna, TN.

She was the daughter of the late William Warmuth Ryan and Lurene Harrell Ryan.

She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Lytle Smith, and her second husband, James Jones.

She is survived by three nephews, Bishop Timothy Potts of Murfreesboro, Mark Potts of Smyrna, and Michael Potts (Karen) of Coats, North Carolina; and one niece, Valerie Potts Trathen (Dan) of Smyrna, and two first cousins, Francis Ryck of Charlette, North Carolina, and Monica Ryck Johnson (Jim) of Campobello, South Carolina; and a beloved cat, Callie. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lytle Smith, and her second husband, James Jones.

Ms. Jones was a member of the Florence Church of Christ and was retired from State Farm Insurance.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, December 20, 2023 from 11:00-1:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Jimmy Carver officiating. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/