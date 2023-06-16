The RC Cola-Moon Pie Festival Takes Place in Historic Bell Buckle Saturday, June 17

Just an hour away from Nashville, a longstanding tradition celebrating Moon Pies and RC Cola takes place tomorrow, June 17, 2023 in historic Bell Buckle, Tennessee.

The population of the small town is less than 500 but on festival day, thousands come to see the city. People from all over the area and, according to the festival, all over the world descend upon Bell Buckle for the day. The festival began in 1994 to celebrate the 75th birthday of the moon pie made in Chattanooga.

Held each year on the third Saturday in June, the event kicks off early in the morning with a 10 mile and 5K race. Runners are treated with biscuits and, of course, moon pies after completing the race.

After the race, wander the downtown area to shop from a host of vendors, purchase your commemorative t-shirt, listen to live music, and more. A parade begins at 11:15 followed by the coronation of the RC Cola King and the Moon Pie Queen. At 4 pm, don’t miss the world’s largest moon pie.

Hours for the event:

Race begins at 7 am

Vendors open at 9 am

Festival ends at 5 pm

Learn more about the festival here.