Smyrna’s Juneteenth Celebration Set for Saturday

Smyrna Juneteenth Committee’s Juneteenth Celebration is taking place this Saturday at the Hilltop-Rosenwald Park.
This celebration of freedom will feature food trucks, local vendors and activities for children. There will be R&B and gospel music and soulful dances.
The committee will also be honoring the following African American Churches who have been in existence for over 20 years:
- Elder’s Chapel UMC
- Grace MBC
- Hickory Grove MBC
- House of Faith Christian Ministries
- Living Truth Christian Center
- Mt. View MBC
- Silver Springs MBC
The event will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.