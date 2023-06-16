Smyrna’s Juneteenth Celebration Set for Saturday

Smyrna Juneteenth Committee’s Juneteenth Celebration is taking place this Saturday at the Hilltop-Rosenwald Park.

This celebration of freedom will feature food trucks, local vendors and activities for children. There will be R&B and gospel music and soulful dances.

The committee will also be honoring the following African American Churches who have been in existence for over 20 years:

Elder’s Chapel UMC

Grace MBC

Hickory Grove MBC

House of Faith Christian Ministries

Living Truth Christian Center

Mt. View MBC

Silver Springs MBC

The event will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.