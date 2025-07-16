Bib & Tucker Unveils Fusion of Tennessee Bourbon and Muletown Coffee

At the crossroads of heritage and innovation comes a new signature expression from Bib & Tucker Small Batch Bourbon: Gold Roast Bourbon, a 6-Year Tennessee Bourbon artfully finished with whole roasted Arabica coffee beans using a refined cold extraction method.

Gold Roast Bourbon is a celebration of two time-honored American traditions. Inspired by the turn of the century, when bourbon and coffee were rituals of connection, comfort, and craft, this release reimagines those traditions for the modern drinker.

Crafted using coffee beans from Muletown Coffee Roasters, a Tennessee-based purveyor of fine coffee, Gold Roast Bourbon begins with Bib & Tucker’s award-winning 6-Year bourbon. Aged in new American oak barrels and passed through the Lincoln County Process for added smoothness, the bourbon is infused in its final stage with cold-steeped, custom-roasted Arabica coffee beans sourced from the Agalta region of Honduras. The result: a distinctively smooth and complex spirit with layered notes of roasted coffee, vanilla, milk chocolate and oak.

“With Gold Roast Bourbon, we set out to honor the timeless relationship between coffee and bourbon, two American rituals that have gone hand in hand since the turn of the century,” said Alan Kennedy, Master Blender at Bib & Tucker. “Starting with our signature mash bill of corn, rye, and barley, we carefully crafted a spirit that could carry the richness of a proprietary Arabica coffee roast without overpowering the delicate character of our 6-Year Tennessee Bourbon. The result is a finish that delivers the perfect balance of smoothness and roasted coffee complexity. It’s refined, nuanced, and unmistakably Bib & Tucker,” he adds.

Every element of the Gold Roast process was meticulously designed to create a harmonious blend of whiskey tradition and coffee sophistication:

The bourbon is first filtered through sugar maple charcoal in the traditional Lincoln County Process for added smoothness.

It is then aged for a minimum of six years in new American oak barrels.

Muletown’s Arabica coffee beans are then roasted to Master Blender Alan Kennedy’s specifications and introduced during the final stage of maturation.

Using a cold extraction method, we steep this proprietary blend in our cask-strength whiskey, infusing the spirit with deep aromatics and roasted complexity.

Finally, the finished bourbon is expertly blended into the full batch for a smooth, balanced expression worthy of the Bib & Tucker name.

“Partnering with our neighbors Muletown Coffee was a natural choice for us,” adds Kennedy. “Like our team, they’re deeply committed to a small-batch, artisan approach. They work with farmers to source direct trade coffee, valuing quality over quantity. Locally owned and rooted in Tennessee, Muletown’s attention to craft and origin mirrors our own, making them the ideal partner to bring this bourbon-coffee expression to life.”

