Securing Your Home Network: Best Practices for Fiber Internet Users

With more homes adopting high-speed fiber internet, ensuring your home network is secure has never been more critical. The enhanced connectivity and bandwidth of fiber unlock countless benefits for families and individuals, but your network may become more attractive to cybercriminals as you connect more devices and services. Your entire digital ecosystem relies on a strong, secure foundation, from personal data to smart devices.

At United Communications, protecting customers is just as important as connecting them. With powerful tools, local expertise, and an unwavering commitment to community, United helps ensure fiber internet users enjoy both speed and security.

Understanding Fiber Internet and Home Network Security

Fiber internet provides faster speeds, more reliable connections, and the ability to support multiple devices simultaneously, making it ideal for remote work, streaming, and smart home systems. However, as households become more connected, they become more vulnerable to security threats like unauthorized access and malware.

To ensure a secure home network, it’s essential to pair a strong connection with smart protective measures. No matter the speed of your service, safeguarding every connected device is a key step in defending your digital life.

Best Practices for Securing Your Home Network

Change Default Router Settings : Default usernames and passwords are widely known, making them an easy target for hackers. Changing them immediately to strong, unique credentials helps block unauthorized access to network settings. Enable WPA2 or WPA3 Encryption : Ensure your network uses WPA2 or WPA3 encryption, which protects data transmitted between devices and the router. This setting is typically found in your router’s security options. Regularly Update Router Firmware : Like a smartphone or computer, routers need updates to stay secure. Regularly updating firmware patches vulnerabilities and helps maintain performance. Utilize United Communications’ UControl App : The UControl App gives United customers control over their network with device monitoring and management, parental controls, internet access scheduling, and usage alerts. Implement Strong Passwords for Wi-Fi Networks : Use a strong password that’s hard to guess and avoid using personal information or simple phrases. Change it regularly and never share your primary network password casually. Disable Remote Access and Unused Features : Disable remote access to your router settings unless specifically needed. Doing so limits external access points that hackers can exploit.

Advanced Security Measures

Set Up a Guest Network : Creating a guest network lets visitors access the internet without interacting with your primary devices. It adds a layer of separation that protects your personal data and connected equipment. Monitor Network Activity : Stay aware of what’s connected to your network. Tools like the UControl App let you detect unfamiliar devices and quickly take action. Enable Firewall Protection : Most routers have a built-in firewall, so be sure it’s turned on. Firewalls block suspicious traffic and offer an extra layer of defense against cyber threats.

Enable Network-Level Threat Protection (Like ProtectIQ) : Advanced tools like United Communications’ ProtectIQ offer real-time network-level security . These services monitor and block suspicious activity, malware, and known threats before they reach your devices.

Educating Household Members

A secure home network depends on everyone who uses it. Educate family members about:

Recognizing phishing attempts

Avoiding suspicious links and downloads

Practicing good password hygiene

When all users follow safe practices, the entire network becomes more secure.

Keep Your Home Network Secure with United Communications

United Communications goes beyond providing internet; they invest in the digital well-being of the communities they serve. Their fiber internet service combines high-speed performance with built-in protections and customer tools designed for peace of mind.

Through innovations like the UControl App and their community-focused initiative, Project UNITE, United is committed to helping homes stay safe and connected. As a local provider with national-level expertise, United understands each household’s unique needs and provides personal and professional support.

To learn more about United’s fiber internet solutions and how to secure your home network, visit united.net.

