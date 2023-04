Tears for Fears just announced a North American tour taking place this summer.

“Tipping Point Tour Part II” will stop at FirstBank Amphitheater on July 11th. The tour will feature special guests Cold War Kids.

Presale tickets begin on Wednesday with code VINYL. General sale tickets begin on Friday at 10 am. Find tickets here.

The band released its latest album Tipping Point last year, their first studio album in 17 years.