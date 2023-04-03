Predators Recall John Leonard from Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (April 3, 2023) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward John Leonard from Milwaukee (AHL).

Leonard, 24 (8/7/98), has skated in four contests for the Predators this season, scoring the game-winning goal in his Nashville debut on March 2 at Florida. At the AHL level, he moved into a tie for third on the Admirals in points with 38 (14g-24a) after notching a power-play goal on Friday at Grand Rapids, his 61st game of the season. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound also leads Milwaukee in shots (162) and is third in goals (14); he’s recorded a point in nine of his last 12 games for the Admirals, including a five-game point streak (2g-3a) from Feb. 23-March 11. He’s tallied 72 points (32g-40a) in 108 career AHL games with Milwaukee and San Jose.

Originally drafted by San Jose in the sixth round (182nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Leonard made his NHL debut with the Sharks in 2020-21 and went on to appear in 58 games with team across the previous two seasons. He enjoyed a decorated NCAA career at UMass Amherst prior to turning pro, recording 105 points (56g-49a) in 106 games from 2017-20. In his final collegiate season in 2019-20, he led the Minutemen in goals (27) and points (37) en route to being named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, presented to the nation’s top player. That same season, he collected other multiple honors, including a spot on the NCAA East’s First All-American Team; the Hockey East First All-Star Team; and the All-USCHO Third Team. As a sophomore in 2018-19, the Westwood, N.J., native produced at a point-per-game rate, posting 40 points (16g-24a) in 40 games.

