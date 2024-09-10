Suspected Gunman who Wounded Five Persons Outside Sky Bar and Lounge Arrested

September 10, 2024 – Dashawn Davenport, 31, is charged with five counts of attempted homicide and five counts of reckless endangerment for Labor Day’s 3 a.m. gunfire outside Sky Bar and Lounge, 825 Hamilton Crossings Boulevard.

Five persons, all from Murfreesboro, were wounded, one of them critically. He was taken into custody Monday night.

Davenport was identified through surveillance video as the man with long dreadlocks who got into a silver Jeep in the parking lot. He was the sole occupant of the Jeep. Surveillance video showed a muzzle flash coming from the front driver window.

The shooting occurred as persons were leaving the bar after a music performance.

Davenport was arrested in April 2023 and charged with felony weapon possession (Glock handgun with switch), evading arrest, and drug possession. He was ultimately convicted of misdemeanor evading arrest and received a probated sentence in May 2024. Davenport has prior convictions for illegal drug and gun possession.

Source: MNPD

