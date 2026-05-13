Frances Holt, age 94 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Monday, May 4, 2026, at Life Care Hickory Woods. She was a native of Wapello, Iowa and was a daughter of the late Rolla Verne Cover and Nevada Clarice Fisher Cover. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Kenneth Holt in 2007 and a daughter in law, Kitty Holt.

She is survived by her sons, Kent Holt of Prague, Czech Republic and Phil Holt of Murfreesboro; a granddaughter, Tyson Lannon and husband John of Raleigh, NC; grandsons, Anthony Holt of Prague and Chandler Holt and wife Kyra of Longmont, CO; great grandson, Charlie Holt, and a niece, Marilyn Merritt of Wichita, KS; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Holt was a member of the Methodist Church and retired from Nation Mark Marketing as a Vice President.

Visitation with the Holt family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Thursday, May 14, 2026, from 3:00 pm until the time of a memorial service beginning at 5:00 pm.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapels, and an online guestbook is available for the Holt family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Funeral Services Provided By Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email