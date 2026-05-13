Two Siegel High School Students Charged with Assault of Teacher, SRO

Two students were charged with shoving Siegel High School teachers and a third student was charged after allegedly assaulting an SRO Wednesday at the school, Rutheford County Sheriff’s SROs reported.

Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan appreciates the Sheriff’s Office’s swift response.

“Our top priority is the safety of our students and employees,” Sullivan said. “These situations are unfortunate, but I am grateful for the quick actions of our administrators and the SROs to resolve the situation quickly.”

SRO Caleb Shadwick reported he responded to the cafeteria where he saw a teacher repeatedly shoved by a 16-year-old student. He intervened and took the student to the ground to control the situation. The student continued to resist. Shadwick handcuffed him.

While Shadwick escorted the student to his office, a 17-year-old student shoved him the back. Shadwick asked him to back away and placed a hand on his chest to maintain distance.

The 17-year-old student punched the SRO in the face multiple times, Shadwick reported. Shadwick punched the student and pulled him close to stop the assault and sprayed him with pepper spray, ending the fight.

A teacher and Shadwick escorted the 17-year-old student to the library for decontamination to wash and rinse his face.

SRO Sgt. Irvin Turner said Shadwick grabbed the student, pulled him in and sprayed him to stop the assault.

The student was charged with felony assault on a first responder, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. The 16-year-old student was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Fellow SRO Alex Weatherford reported he responded to the cafeteria where Principal Stephen Wayne told him a student assaulted a teacher, knocking him to the floor.

Weatherford tried to calm the student and asked for backup from Murfreesboro Police.

“Officers attempted to take (the student) into custody,” Weatherford said. “(The student) actively resisted, resulting in a total of five officers being required to physically place him into custody.”

The teacher obtained juvenile petitions charging the student with assault.

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All three students were taken to Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.

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