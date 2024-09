The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) is pleased to announce that Wesley Slager has been promoted to Battalion Chief.

Slager started his career with MFRD in 2007.

“We are thrilled to have Slager step into this leadership position, and we look forward to the contributions he will make in this vital role,” said Fire Chief Mark McCluskey.

Slager will begin his new role on September 12. He will oversee the operations of Stations 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, and 11.

