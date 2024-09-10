Murfreesboro Police Warns of Email Extortion Scam

The Murfreesboro Police Department is issuing a warning to all residents about an email extortion scam targeting the community.

Two Murfreesboro residents reported receiving fake emails from someone they knew.

The emails stated spyware was installed on their computers and phones, due to them looking at inappropriate websites. The email also stated home cameras were hacked showing inappropriate behavior and the video would be released to their phone contacts.

The scammer asked for $2,000 in Bitcoin to make it go away.

Police encourage anyone who receives a similar email to not send any money and report the incident.

