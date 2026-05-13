Jimmy Dale “Jim” Pressley, age 88 of Smyrna, TN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2026. Born in Morristown, TN, he was the son of the late Clayton Pressley and Minnie Bale Pressley. Jim was also preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy “Dot” York Pressley, three sisters, and five brothers.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Jeanne Pressley Neville of Smyrna; nephews, Mike Allen of Smyrna, Jerry York and his wife Nancy of Murfreesboro, TN, and Mark Allen of Smyrna; nieces, Kay Bradshaw and her husband Randy of Murfreesboro, TN, and Beth Lewis and her husband Marc of Smyrna; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held Friday, May 15, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, May 16, 2025, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Rev. Michael O’ Bannon officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Alex Allen, Layne Allen, Nate Lewis, Mason Bradshaw, Randy Bradshaw, and Mike Geren serving as pallbearers.

Jim served in the United States Air Force. He served in Colorado, England, Germany, and finished his military career at Sewart Air Force Base in Smyrna. He retired from the Metro Airport Authority in Nashville, TN.

Jim was a member of the Kedron United Methodist Church, a brother of the Sam Davis Lodge #661 for over 55 years, a member of the American Legion Post #5, and a member of the Judicial Watch.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kedron United Methodist Church or the Sam Davis Lodge # 661 in memory of Jim.

An online guestbook for the Pressley family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Funeral Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3257.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Smyrna.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email