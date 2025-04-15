Smyrna High School Releases Trailer, Tickets for Second Student Film

After months of hard work, Smyrna High School is almost ready to roll out the red carpet for its second student-led film.

Titled “REAL,” the film explores the line between technology and humanity in a world where technological advancements often outpace ethics. Through main characters Dante and Ben, the movie offers a powerful commentary on what it is to be human.

A two-night red carpet premiere is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 22 and 23 at the Smyrna Malco Cinema, 100 Movie Row in Smyrna. Additional screenings will be held at 7 p.m. April 28 and 30 and May 5 and 7. Tickets are available at https://smyrnahighschool1.ticketspice.com/real-movie-screening.

Through their Audio/Visual Production class, students lead all aspects of the filmmaking process under the supervision of teacher Kyle Dietz. Production began in November, with filming taking place at various locations around Smyrna.

“REAL” stars Smyrna High students Marquise Martin, Daniel Fuller and Ethar Karakira. Co-stars are students Mackenzie Stephenson, Justus McNeese, Ava Eckenrode, Kash Schleeter, Nicholas Shirah, teacher Dr. Martin Burgess and office secretary Erica Jones.

The crew is led by Gavin Averhoff, director; Aidan Jones, assistant director; Xavier Miller, cinematographer; Miley Singharath, assistant camera; Christian Keye, videographer; Noah Panek, script supervisor; Mickael Nabil, sound recordist; and Nick Wise, gaffer.

“The Strings Attached,” Smyrna High’s first film, debuted in April 2024 and won several honors at the Rutherford County Student Media Awards. It is scheduled to air on True Blue TV (Comcast Xfinity channels 9 and 1096 in Rutherford County), on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV (True Blue TV app) or on iPhone True Blue TV app at the following dates and times:

Friday, April 11, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 16, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, April 21, 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 26, 7:30 p.m.

For more information about “REAL” and ways to support it, visit shsproductions.net.

