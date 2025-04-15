Ian Munsick Partners with Montana Silversmiths for Exclusive Jewelry Collection

Country artist Ian Munsick has partnered with Montana Silversmiths to launch an exclusive jewelry collection featuring unique pieces that blend traditional Western style with contemporary flair. The collection will be available exclusively at Boot Barn Nashville stores and BootBarn.com starting on Thursday, April 17. It will be available before the release of Munsick’s third studio album, Eagle Feather, which will be available Friday, April 18, via Warner Music Nashville.

The collection showcases four standout pieces: the White Buffalo Bolo Tie, Eagle Feather Buckle, Cloudy Mountain Cuff Bracelet, and the Blacktooth Cuff Bracelet. Each item is meticulously crafted to reflect the rugged spirit of the American West and the artistry of Montana Silversmiths, the first installment of a line sure to become a mainstay in country and western fashion.

“Nothing defines the west like those born and raised in it,” shares Munsick. “Its tradition lives through us and its survival depends on us. That’s why this collaboration with Montana Siversmiths is so authentic; we are both western natives. When I see these pieces we’ve created, I’m immediately transported back into the culture that made me who I am.”

To celebrate this exciting launch, Boot Barn will host a special event at their 2nd Avenue store in Nashville on April 17th from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, ahead of Munsick’s concert at The Pinnacle that night, celebrating the release of Eagle Feather. Fans and fashion enthusiasts are invited to experience the collection firsthand and enjoy a range of exciting activities, including:

Leather Branding

Happenstance Whiskey Tasting

Ian’s Signature Old Fashioned cocktail – “Fire Water”

Hidden tickets to Ian Munsick’s concert at The Pinnacle later that evening

The Ian Munsick x Montana Silversmiths collection, available exclusively at Boot Barn Nashville stores only and on BootBarn.com while supplies last, combines the legacy of Montana Silversmiths with the fresh, contemporary style of Ian Munsick.

