Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening around the Rutherford County area!
1Murfreesboro TN Exotic Pet Expo
Saturday, February 24, 9am – 5pm
Sunday, February 25, 10am – 4pm
Mid TN Expo Center
1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro
Calling all animal lovers! You don’t want to miss this weekend full of animals and family fun. This event will include a large variety of all types of exotic animals including birds, mammals, reptiles and more. There will also be pet supplies and feeders.
2Murfreesboro Adaptive Climb Clinic
Saturday, February 24th, 10am – 1pm
Climb Murfreesboro
1660 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Whether you have climbed before or are looking to learn, this FREE adaptive climbing clinic is an opportunity for anyone with a physical disability to climb within a supportive and fun environment.
Food and refreshments provided!
Learn more here
3Dance Fitness Party
Saturday, February 24th, 10am
Crunch Fitness
1266 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN
You are invited to this very special annual dance fitness party benefiting Bloom in the Dark. Join the Fitness Angel as she shares health tips, hope and inspiration.
Learn more here
4LRB Skate and Record Shop Grand Opening
Saturday, February 24, 10am – 6pm
Sunday, February 25, 10am – 6pm
LRB Skate and Record Shop
517 W. Main St, Murfreesboro, TN
Head over to the LRB Skate and Record Shop’s Grand Opening celebration! There will be food, live music, signings, and giveaways from volatile skateboards, and so much more!
Learn more here
5Nashville Flea Market
Friday, February 23 – Sunday, February 25, Time Varies
The Fairgrounds Nashville
401 Wingrove St, Nashville, TN
Love is in the air as the Nashville Flea Market returns for its February Market, creating a weekend filled with romantic charm and unique discoveries. The February Market promises a delightful atmosphere, fostering a love for community and one-of-a-kind finds!
Learn more here