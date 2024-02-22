Peso Pluma to Bring Exodo Tour to Nashville

Peso Pluma announces his 2024 tour in partnership with Live Nation which includes over 35 shows including a stop at Bridgestone Arena on July 30th.

After selling out 54 shows in 2023, breaking numerous record awards, and winning a GRAMMY for his album “Genesis,” Peso Pluma returns to arenas with an all-new show, inclusive of a fully reimagined set design and setlist, featuring his remarkable live band.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Wednesday, February 21. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, February 23 at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of the Peso Pluma “Exodo Tour” presale. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 21 at 12 pm local time until Thursday February 22 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.