New Music this Week- April 29, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Hueston
Singer/Songwriter/Producer Hueston swears “Every Time Is The Last Time” on his new track. With his distinct vocals chronicling the can’t-fight-it feeling of rekindling a tumultuous relationship, Hueston wrote the song alongside Brandon Sammons with production by BSAMZ.
Take a listen here.
2Annie Bosko
When Annie Bosko released her sultry “Neon Baby” to country radio in November 2023, it arrived as the third-most-added single. The song’s contagiously flirty lyrics and budding popularity led to Bosko making her late night debut on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Now, Bosko is providing an acoustic twist to the single currently at Country radio with the release of “Neon Baby (Last Call).”
Take a listen here.
3Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley
Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: The Mixtape, the new project from Diplo’s acclaimed country persona Thomas Wesley, is out now—get it here. The mixtape features electronic remixes of previously released Thomas Wesley tracks by Whethan and MAKJ, Diplo’s rework of The Outfield’s “Your Love,” a new song “Willing to Let You Go” featuring Anella Herim and Abby Anderson and more.
Take a listen here.
4Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton’s take on Tom Petty’s “I Should Have Known It,” from the forthcoming Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty, debuts with an accompanying audio video that features vintage photos of Petty.
Take a listen here.
5Lee Brice-Hailey Whitters-Nate Smith
Lee Brice, is getting ready for the summer alongside Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters in their latest single, “Drinkin’ Buddies,” out now. The track, written by Zach Kale, Chris Destefano, and Justin Wilson, and produced by Ben Glover and Jerrod Nieman, is a cheer to the friends we call on to help lift us up in our downtimes and are always there to make the good ones even better.
Take a listen here.
6Lawrence Rothman
Acclaimed songwriter, musician and producer Lawrence Rothman’s anticipated new album, The Plow That Broke The Plains, is out now.
Take a listen here.
7MacKenzie Porter
MacKenzie Porter’s sound knows no borders. Today, she continues to shine with impactful lyrics and mesmerizing vocals on her long-awaited Big Loud Records debut, Nobody’s Born With A Broken Heart, out now.
“I can’t put into words what this means to me. I’m so excited to put out the perfect group of songs to represent who I am,” Porter shares. “Each one of these songs is a part of me. I’ve been heartbroken more times than I can count, but that’s made me who I am today and I’m proud to be living my life with enough bravery to take chances. This album is a testament to those chances, and to the beauty of putting all my pieces – broken or not – back together.”
Take a listen here.
8Darius Rucker – Jennifer Nettles
Darius Rucker, standout song “Never Been Over” now arrives as a duet with the captivating vocals of GRAMMY Award-winning entertainment powerhouse Jennifer Nettles adding a new dimension to the emotional ballad.
Take a listen here.