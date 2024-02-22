Nashville SC and WeGo Public Transit Expand on Partnership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 19, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today an expansion to its partnership with WeGo Public Transit to improve the ridership experience to and from games. The partnership is part of WeGo’s Community Impact Partnership (CIP) program.

On regular season home weekend games, passengers can ride for free all day on routes 52 Nolensville Pike and 77 Thompson/Wedgewood. Additionally, route 84 Murfreesboro will be available from Murfreesboro and Antioch park and rides for $2 each way. Riders must use QuickTicket or exact cash.

“We’re going to be talking a lot about transit this year, and this highlights why,” Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said. “Nashvillians deserve convenient and affordable choices for how they move around the city when they want to enjoy a great celebration of community like a Nashville SC game. The best game day experience in the MLS just got better. Congratulations to WeGo and NSC on a partnership that helps our fans choose how they move.”

Nashville SC is also a WeGo Ride partner, an employer sponsored program which provides employees the option to use public transit as an alternative to driving to work.

“We’re thrilled about expanding on our partnership with WeGo Public Transit with this first of its kind in our city, and one that significantly enhances our fans’ match day experience through accessible and sustainable transportation,” Nashville SC VP of Operations Frank DePizzo said. “Since opening GEODIS Park, we have partnered with WeGo to provide our internal Part Time Staff full-year transportation cards for WeGo allowing them the ability to travel to and from the stadium. With this expansion we’re now inviting everyone to Ride on N with WeGo, making attending matches easier for our supporters and fans and underscoring our commitment to community engagement and environmental sustainability.”

With implementation of the CIP program, WeGo will oversee the messaging on benches, shelters, and bus wraps as it collaborates with diverse business and organizations citywide.

The new initiative replaces the traditional advertising model, which was outsourced to a third party.

“The CIP program opens new doors for strategic marketing with partners who seek to promote public transit,” WeGo Chief Communications Officer Renuka Christoph stated. “The end goals include promoting our brand, increasing awareness and ultimately increased ridership.”

For more information on Nashville SC, visit www.NashvilleSC.com. For more information about Nashville SC game service visit WeGoTransit.com.