Rutherford County Schools Announces National Merit Semifinalists

Rutherford County Schools has nine representatives nominated as semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship Program.

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

Below are this year’s representatives.

Central High School

Jack Barbieri

Career Aspiration: Software Engineer



Benjamin Chen

Career Aspiration: Software Engineer



Jenny Gong

Career Aspiration: Plastic Surgeon



Angel Hu

Career Aspiration: Astrophysicist



Nij Patel

Career Aspiration: Radiologist



Jacob Petty

Career Aspiration: Radiologist



Ethan Wahl

Career Aspiration: Forensic Scientist

Oakland High School

Alexander Washington

Career Aspiration: Electrical Engineer

Stewarts Creek High School

Jacky Lin

Career Aspiration: Mechanical Engineer