Rutherford County Schools Announces National Merit Semifinalists

Rutherford County Schools has nine representatives nominated as semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship Program.
These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
Below are this year’s representatives.
Central High School
Jack Barbieri
Career Aspiration: Software Engineer
Benjamin Chen
Career Aspiration: Software Engineer
Jenny Gong
Career Aspiration: Plastic Surgeon
Angel Hu
Career Aspiration: Astrophysicist
Nij Patel
Career Aspiration: Radiologist
Jacob Petty
Career Aspiration: Radiologist
Ethan Wahl
Career Aspiration: Forensic Scientist
Oakland High School
Alexander Washington
Career Aspiration: Electrical Engineer
Stewarts Creek High School
Jacky Lin
Career Aspiration: Mechanical Engineer