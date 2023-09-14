La Vergne’s Property Tax Season Begins October 1

La Vergne’s property tax season starts the first week of October when bills are mailed out to property owners and mortgage companies. The City of La Vergne will collect more than $9M worth of property taxes this year. The La Vergne Board of Mayor and Aldermen set the property tax rate at $0.5363 per $100 assessed value during the fiscal year 2023-24 budget process, which is the same rate as fiscal year 2022-23.

Tax information will be available online beginning October 2, 2023. Property owners can make payments online or in person with cash, check, or credit and debit cards; fees apply. Check payments can also be left in the drop box at the back of City Hall (across the street from the police department). Do not leave cash payments in the drop box. Payments can also be made over the phone by calling (877) 580-5923.

La Vergne city property taxes are due by February 29, 2024 to avoid interest. Interest will accrue at the rate of 1.5% each month. Partial payments cannot be accepted.

The tax department will begin collecting property tax relief applications beginning October 3. The tax relief program is for elderly or disabled homeowners, disabled veteran homeowners, and widow(er)s of disabled veteran homeowners. Applicants can only qualify if they had a 2022 maximum household income of $33,460. For other qualifications and information, visit bit.ly/lavergnetaxrelief or tncot.cc/taxrelief.

To apply for a tax freeze, property owners must contact the Rutherford County Trustee and make an appointment. Applicants must reapply every year to have their tax freeze renewed. For more information, visit rctrustee.com/Tax-Freeze.

The City of La Vergne tax department cannot take payments for Rutherford County property taxes. Information on county property taxes can be found at rctrustee.com.